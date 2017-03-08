The Killers To Headline Exit Festival 2017

8th March 2017, 13:17

Brandon Flowers and co. will be topping the bill at the Serbian festival on 5 July this year.

The Killers 2014

The Killers have been announced as headliners for Exit Festival 2017.

The Las Vegas rockers will head to Serbia to top the bill on the main stage on 5 July this year.

The When You Were Young outfit will play the festival's newly announced extra day- which they've dubbed "day zero".

The Killers join previously announced headliners, Jake Bugg, Duke Dumont, Hardwell and Liam Gallagher-who will top the bill on 6 July 2017.

Brandon Flowers and co. are also set to close British Summer Time, playing Hyde Park on 9 July 2017.

In a promotional video for their UK show,the band also appeared to tease a funk-laden new sound, with footage of them jamming in the studio.

Comments

Latest The Killers Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

The Killers

Now Playing

News