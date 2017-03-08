The Killers To Headline Exit Festival 2017

Watch The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
Brandon Flowers and co. will be topping the bill at the Serbian festival on 5 July this year.
The Killers have been announced as headliners for Exit Festival 2017.
The Las Vegas rockers will head to Serbia to top the bill on the main stage on 5 July this year.
Hello Serbia! We've been waiting a long time to say that. July 5. It's a date. pic.twitter.com/0bLs3M6gou— The Killers (@thekillers) March 8, 2017
The When You Were Young outfit will play the festival's newly announced extra day- which they've dubbed "day zero".
The Killers join previously announced headliners, Jake Bugg, Duke Dumont, Hardwell and Liam Gallagher-who will top the bill on 6 July 2017.
Brandon Flowers and co. are also set to close British Summer Time, playing Hyde Park on 9 July 2017.
It’s happening! Our final headliner will be @TheKillers ! On Saturday 8th July they'll be joined by @Elbow , @tearsforfears + @whiteliesmusic ! pic.twitter.com/ymuDDt7Sx9— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) January 23, 2017
In a promotional video for their UK show,the band also appeared to tease a funk-laden new sound, with footage of them jamming in the studio.
https://t.co/eFITnnuCqM pic.twitter.com/ZCottW8tOx— The Killers (@thekillers) January 27, 2017
Alt-J, Jake Bugg, Ben Howard, Mumford And Sons, The Killers and Muse are all lined up for BRIT Awards this year.
