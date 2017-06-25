The Killers Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury

The Killers played a not-entirely-surprising “surprise” set at Glastonbury this afternoon (25 June), marking their first appearance at the festival in a decade.

Walking onstage, Brandon Flowers told the crowd: “Hey Glastonbury! They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career; first when you're on the way up and then when you're on the way down. It's good to be back!”

The band then opened with the classic song When You Were Young.



With one major “TBA” slot on the John Peel Stage left to be filled at 5.30pm on the final day of the festival this year, rumours were rife that the Las Vegas band were due to perform.



In fact, Radio X called it last week when Gordon Smart asked Brandon Flowers outright and was told “We're playing Athens the day before…” Oops!

The John Peel Stage - then just the lowly New Bands Tent - was the scene of The Killers' huge breakthrough set in 2004, around the time that their acclaimed debut album Hot Fuss was released. The next year, they had graduated to second from the top on the Pyramid Stage, just below headliners The White Stripes!

The tent was rammed as our man Smart noted:

The Mr Brightside rockers jetted in following their set at Greece's Ejekt festival on Saturday 24 June, having just released a brand new single, The Man. The track got its first live airing in the UK during the show.

The brief show took in hits from across the band's entire career, with favourites including Smile like You mean It, Human, Read My Mind, an emotional All These Things I've Done and the inevitable Mr Brightside.

The Killers Glastonbury 2017 setlist



When You Were Young

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Human

Smile Like You Mean It

The Man

Glamorous Indie Rock'N'Roll

Read My Mind

Runaways

All These Things That I've Done

Mr Brightside

Brandon Flowers recently told Gordon Smart just how proud he was to be in The Killers.

The Killers’ next UK show will be at Barclaycard Presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday 8 July.



