The Killers Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury

WATCH: Brandon Flowers Is "Proud" To Front The Killers
The forntman told Radio X's Gordon Smart why he never tires of singing their songs.
The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock 'N' Roll at Glastonbury 2017
00:51
Brandon Flowers and his bandmates took to the John Peel Stage on Sunday afternoon to showcase new material.
The Killers played a not-entirely-surprising “surprise” set at Glastonbury this afternoon (25 June), marking their first appearance at the festival in a decade.
Walking onstage, Brandon Flowers told the crowd: “Hey Glastonbury! They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career; first when you're on the way up and then when you're on the way down. It's good to be back!”
The band then opened with the classic song When You Were Young.
The Killers - Live at #GlastonburyFestival @thekillers pic.twitter.com/gFJ1mtnW2J— dave8dmb (@dave8dmb) June 25, 2017
With one major “TBA” slot on the John Peel Stage left to be filled at 5.30pm on the final day of the festival this year, rumours were rife that the Las Vegas band were due to perform.
In fact, Radio X called it last week when Gordon Smart asked Brandon Flowers outright and was told “We're playing Athens the day before…” Oops!
Are The Killers playing a secret set at Glastonbury?
Gordon Smart asks Brandon Flowers the question... but what does he say?
00:51
The John Peel Stage - then just the lowly New Bands Tent - was the scene of The Killers' huge breakthrough set in 2004, around the time that their acclaimed debut album Hot Fuss was released. The next year, they had graduated to second from the top on the Pyramid Stage, just below headliners The White Stripes!
The tent was rammed as our man Smart noted:
Biggest queue I've seen at a tent for a long time @GlastoFest wonder what's going on? Busier than a Vegas casino offering surprise spins x pic.twitter.com/Hty11tcDK1— Gordon Smart (@gordonsmart) June 25, 2017
The Mr Brightside rockers jetted in following their set at Greece's Ejekt festival on Saturday 24 June, having just released a brand new single, The Man. The track got its first live airing in the UK during the show.
The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017
00:21
The brief show took in hits from across the band's entire career, with favourites including Smile like You mean It, Human, Read My Mind, an emotional All These Things I've Done and the inevitable Mr Brightside.
Brandon Flowers recently told Gordon Smart just how proud he was to be in The Killers.
Brandon Flowers on how proud he is to be in The Killers
Gordon Smart talks to the Killers frontman on Facetime.
00:47
The Killers’ next UK show will be at Barclaycard Presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday 8 July.
