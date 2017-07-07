The Killers Announce 2017 Autumn Tour

The Killers have announced details of a 2017 Tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Mr. Brightside rockers will play shows across November this year, which culminate in two dates at The O2, London.

Brandon Flowers and co. - who are set to headline British Summer Time in Hyde Park this Saturday (8 July) will also play the likes of Birmingham, Liverpool and, Leeds and Manchester.

Tickets go on sale on 14 July from 9am at www.gigsandtours.com

The new tour dates come after When You Were Young band played a secret set at Glastonbury's John Peel tent this year.

Watch them perform All These Things That I've Done:

See The Killers' newly announced tour dates below:

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena

Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena

Thursday 16 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena

Monday 27 November - London, The O2

Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2