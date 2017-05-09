More Acts Added To The Killers' British Summer Time Gig

The Killers will be joined by Mystery Jets and more at British Summer Time Hyde Park on 8 July.

The Smile Like You Mean It rockers will now be supported by the Two Doors Down outfit, as well as Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, The Strypes and Alex Cameron.

They join an already star-studded line-up of support acts in Elbow, Tears for Fears and White Lies.

Come July, Brandon Flowers and co. should have new music to test out on fans when they hit Hyde Park.

Drummer, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., previously revealed they are nearing completion of their first record since 2012's Battle Born, telling NME: "It's sounding good".

The band have also appeared to tease new music on their social media, sharing a video post last month, with the caption: "This thing's taking forever..."

Meanwhile frontman Brandon Flowers previously teased the record is sounding "heavier" than anything they've "ever done".

He said: "There are moments that feel heavier than anything we've ever done, not that we're the heaviest band in the world, but they have a finesse because of our experience.

"There's also really beautiful things. Lyrically, it's really close to home."

Also performing at BST this July are Phil Collins, Green Day, Justin Bieber and Kings Of Leon.