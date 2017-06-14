LISTEN: The Killers Unveil The Man Single

The Killers have released their first official new material since 2012.

Brandon Flowers and co. have announced The Man- their new track and the first single to be taken from their forthcoming fifth studio album.

The When We Were Young singer also revealed to Radio X that his son Henry features on the single artwork, telling Gordon Smart: "It was actually Anton Corbijn the photographer's idea, and I'm just excited about it.

"You know, I'm trying to explain to my kids that this guy has taken pictures of David Bowie and they just wanted a root beer float, but it was fun."

Asked if The Man was a reference to himself as a younger man, the frontman revealed: “That's right. I think when we first started I felt like I was god’s gift. That just slowly got chipped away over the years."

He added: “It was nice to go back and inhabit that person, and I think I really had to do that to figure out why I am who I am now."

The track was recorded with producer Jacknife Lee during their album sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and according to a press release, their soon-to-be-complete LP promises to be their "most sonically forward-thinking record yet".

Meanwhile, The Killers are returning to the UK to headline Barclaycard's British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The Mr. Brightside rockers will play the sold-out London show on 8 July, where they'll be supported by the likes of Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies and Cold War Kids.