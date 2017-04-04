What We Know About The Killers Fifth Studio Album So Far...

Watch The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
The Killers have been working hard on their new album, and it seems it may be finally complete this year.
Speaking to NME, the Las Vegas four-piece revealed the follow-up to 2012's Battle Born is "coming along," but is taking longer than expected because they want to keep things "fresh".
Here's everything we know about their fifth studio album so far:
Despite there not being a release date in sight, Brandon Flowers told the outlet the LP is "nearly there".
The band are trying to change things up, and because of that, it's taking longer than expected. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci told NME:“We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four-piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”
https://t.co/eFITnnuCqM pic.twitter.com/ZCottW8tOx— The Killers (@thekillers) January 27, 2017
The Smile Like You Mean It rockers will headline the Hyde Park festival on 8 July, and Vannucci told NME : “By then we’ll have some new shit for y’all.”
