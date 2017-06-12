The Killers Debut Brand New Music

The Killers have debuted new music over the weekend.

The Las Vegas outfit - who are preparing to release their fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2012's Battle Born - played a brand new track in New Jersey on 10 June.

Watch them play the anthemic Run For Cover courtesy of Jim Powers:

Play The Killers debut Run for Cover at Atlantic City The Las Vegas band teased new music over the weekend. 07:04

Taking to Twitter and their official YouTube page, the rockers also teased 10 seconds of a new track called The Man.

Watch it here: