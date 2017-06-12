The Killers Debut Brand New Music

12th June 2017, 10:26

Brandon Flowers and co. debuted Run For Cover live and teased new track, The Man.

The Killers play new music at Atlantic City gig

The Killers have debuted new music over the weekend.

The Las Vegas outfit - who are preparing to release their fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2012's Battle Born - played a brand new track in New Jersey on 10 June.

Watch them play the anthemic Run For Cover courtesy of Jim Powers:

Play

The Killers debut Run for Cover at Atlantic City

The Las Vegas band teased new music over the weekend.

07:04

Taking to Twitter and their official YouTube page, the rockers also teased 10 seconds of a new track called The Man.

Watch it here: 

Comments

Latest The Killers Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

The Killers

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News