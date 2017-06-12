The Killers Debut Brand New Music

Watch The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Brandon Flowers and co. debuted Run For Cover live and teased new track, The Man.
The Killers have debuted new music over the weekend.
The Las Vegas outfit - who are preparing to release their fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2012's Battle Born - played a brand new track in New Jersey on 10 June.
Watch them play the anthemic Run For Cover courtesy of Jim Powers:
The Killers debut Run for Cover at Atlantic City
The Las Vegas band teased new music over the weekend.
07:04
Taking to Twitter and their official YouTube page, the rockers also teased 10 seconds of a new track called The Man.
Watch it here:
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
Alt-J, Jake Bugg, Ben Howard, Mumford And Sons, The Killers and Muse are all lined up for BRIT Awards this year.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Alien Ant Farm Movies
Catfish And The Bottlemen Outside
The Verve Drugs Don't Work
Comments
Powered by Facebook