Brandon Flowers: "The Last Killers Album Wasn't As Good As It Could Have Been"

Flowers was talking with Radio X's Jon Holmes about how his new solo album, The Desired Effect, was enjoyable and easy to make, but when you're working with a band things can be different.

"You've got four guys," he explained. "To get everyone on the same page can be difficult. Our last record had a couple of great moments but it wasn't as good as we're capable of. And that frustrates me."

Battle Born, The Killers' fourth studio album, was released in 2012 and included the singles Runaways and Miss Atomic Bomb.

Brandon's second solo LP, The Desired Effect, was released today (18 May). He will be performing a short UK tour later this year, with two shows at the O2 Brixton Academy.

BRANDON FLOWERS TOUR DATES

21 May O2 Academy, Brixton

22 May O2 Academy, Brixton

24 May Academy, Manchester

25 May Usher Hall, Edinburgh

26 May O2 Academy, Leeds

28 May O2 Academy, Birmingham

