The Killers Add New Dates To 2017 UK Tour

Due to popular demand, The Killers have announced two new dates for their UK tour this year.

The Las Vegas rockers will now also play Birmingham's Genting Arena on Tuesday 7 November and the Manchester Arena on Tuesday 14 November.

Tickets are on sale now.

SEE THE KILLERS' NEWLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES BELOW:

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena

Tuesday 7 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena *JUST ADDED

Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena

Tuesday 14 November - Manchester Arena *JUST ADDED

Thursday 16 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena

Monday 27 November - London, The O2

Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2

Meanwhile, the band are set to visit Radio X this Monday to discuss their dates and their new Wonderful Wonderful album with Gordon Smart from 7pm.

No doubt the band will live up to their live dates this autumn, if their recent UK shows are anything to go by.

The Killers' secret gig at Glastobnury 2017 saw them play the John Peel stage, delighting fans with several of their biggest hits.

Watch them perform All These Things I've Done here:

See them end the set with Mr. Brightside:

Their trip to Somerset was followed by a show-stopping performance at Hyde Park's British Summer Time, which marked their first gig in London for four years.

Watch them perform Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine:

See them play Human:

See the crowd chanting "I've got soul, but I'm not a soldier," during All These Things That I've Done:

Taking time to enjoy the moment, Brandon Flowers cued a picture of every British Summer Time headliner this year, showing their date as the only one to have a "SOLD OUT" stamp on it.

Their penultimate track came in the form of Sam's Town classic, When You Were Young, which you can watch a snippet of below:

Unsurprisingly, their biggest anthem came at the end of the night, leading to a glorious singalong of their Mr. Brightside hit.

See it here:

Going out in style, the outfit brought some Las Vegas glitz to the London gig, which was the fastest-selling show since The Rolling Stones' in 2013, ending their set with a huge fireworks display.

