The Killers Add New Dates To 2017 UK Tour

Brandon Flowers: There’s A Lot Of False Music Out There
The Killers frontman has slammed "music designed for the non-discerning listener," and vowed their Wonderful Wonderful LP will have substance.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out where else Brandon Flowers and co. are headed to this November.
Due to popular demand, The Killers have announced two new dates for their UK tour this year.
The Las Vegas rockers will now also play Birmingham's Genting Arena on Tuesday 7 November and the Manchester Arena on Tuesday 14 November.
Tickets are on sale now.
Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena
Tuesday 7 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena *JUST ADDED
Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena
Tuesday 14 November - Manchester Arena *JUST ADDED
Thursday 16 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast
Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena
Monday 27 November - London, The O2
Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2
Meanwhile, the band are set to visit Radio X this Monday to discuss their dates and their new Wonderful Wonderful album with Gordon Smart from 7pm.
No doubt the band will live up to their live dates this autumn, if their recent UK shows are anything to go by.
The Killers' secret gig at Glastobnury 2017 saw them play the John Peel stage, delighting fans with several of their biggest hits.
Watch them perform All These Things I've Done here:
The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017 00:21
The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017
00:21
See them end the set with Mr. Brightside:
Mr. Brightside at Glastonbury 2017
Watch the Las Vegas rockers play a surprise set at Glastonbury's John Peel stage.
01:52
Their trip to Somerset was followed by a show-stopping performance at Hyde Park's British Summer Time, which marked their first gig in London for four years.
Watch them perform Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine:
The Killers Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine at BST London
See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.
00:29
See them play Human:
The Killers - Human - at BST Hyde Park, London
See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.
00:33
See the crowd chanting "I've got soul, but I'm not a soldier," during All These Things That I've Done:
The Killers - All These Things That I've Done at BST Hyde Park, London
See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.
00:39
Taking time to enjoy the moment, Brandon Flowers cued a picture of every British Summer Time headliner this year, showing their date as the only one to have a "SOLD OUT" stamp on it.
Their penultimate track came in the form of Sam's Town classic, When You Were Young, which you can watch a snippet of below:
The Killers - When You Were Young - BST Hyde Park, London
See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.
00:48
Unsurprisingly, their biggest anthem came at the end of the night, leading to a glorious singalong of their Mr. Brightside hit.
See it here:
The Killers Mr. Brightside at BST, Hyde Park
See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.
01:14
Going out in style, the outfit brought some Las Vegas glitz to the London gig, which was the fastest-selling show since The Rolling Stones' in 2013, ending their set with a huge fireworks display.
Watch it here:
The Killers' explosive finale at BST Hyde Park,
See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.
00:22
The Killers frontman has slammed "music designed for the non-discerning listener," and vowed their Wonderful Wonderful LP will have substance.
The Mr. Brightside singer revealed that a "chunk" of the band's forthcoming Wonderful Wonderful album is "making peace" with his previous arrogance.
See the Las Vegas rockers play their first London show in four years at Hyde Park on Saturday.
As the Las Vegas rockers prepare to headline British Summer Time, we look back at their epic secret Glasto gig.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Kings Of Leon The Bucket
Depeche Mode Enjoy The Silence
Kasabian Bless This Acid House
The White Stripes Fell In Love With A Girl
Comments
Powered by Facebook