The Killers Add New Dates To 2017 UK Tour

14th July 2017, 11:38

Find out where else Brandon Flowers and co. are headed to this November.

Brandon Flowers The Killers Press 2017

Due to popular demand, The Killers have announced two new dates for their UK tour this year.

The Las Vegas rockers will now also play Birmingham's Genting Arena on Tuesday 7 November and the Manchester Arena on Tuesday 14 November.

Tickets are on sale now.

SEE THE KILLERS' NEWLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES BELOW:

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena
Tuesday 7 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena *JUST ADDED         
Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena  
Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena
 Tuesday 14 November - Manchester Arena *JUST ADDED        
Thursday 16 November -  3Arena, Dublin
Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast              
Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena 
Monday 27 November - London, The O2
Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2

Buy Tickets Button 450 wide

Meanwhile, the band are set to visit Radio X this Monday to discuss their dates and their new Wonderful Wonderful album with Gordon Smart from 7pm. 

No doubt the band will live up to their live dates this autumn, if their recent UK shows are anything to go by.

The Killers' secret gig at Glastobnury 2017 saw them play the John Peel stage, delighting fans with several of their biggest hits.

Watch them perform All These Things I've Done here:

Play

The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017

00:21

See them end the set with Mr. Brightside:

Play

Mr. Brightside at Glastonbury 2017

Watch the Las Vegas rockers play a surprise set at Glastonbury's John Peel stage.

01:52

Their trip to Somerset was followed by a show-stopping performance at Hyde Park's British Summer Time, which marked their first gig in London for four years.

Watch them perform Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine:

Play

The Killers Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine at BST London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

00:29

See them play Human:

Play

The Killers - Human - at BST Hyde Park, London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

00:33

See the crowd chanting "I've got soul, but I'm not a soldier," during All These Things That I've Done:

Play

The Killers - All These Things That I've Done at BST Hyde Park, London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

00:39

Taking time to enjoy the moment, Brandon Flowers cued a picture of every British Summer Time headliner this year, showing their date as the only one to have a "SOLD OUT" stamp on it. 

 

#TheKillers #BSTHydePark

A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) onJul 9, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

Their penultimate track came in the form of Sam's Town classic, When You Were Young, which you can watch a snippet of below:

Play

The Killers - When You Were Young - BST Hyde Park, London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

00:48

Unsurprisingly, their biggest anthem came at the end of the night, leading to a glorious singalong of their Mr. Brightside hit.

See it here:

Play

The Killers Mr. Brightside at BST, Hyde Park

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

01:14

Going out in style, the outfit brought some Las Vegas glitz to the London gig, which was the fastest-selling show since The Rolling Stones' in 2013, ending their set with a huge fireworks display. 

Watch it here:

Play

The Killers' explosive finale at BST Hyde Park,

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

00:22

Comments

Latest The Killers Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

The Killers

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News