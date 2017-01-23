The Killers To Headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017

Watch The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Las Vegas outfit will make their UK festival exclusive at the London event.
The Killers have been announced as the sixth and final headliner of Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.
The Las Vegas four-piece will top the bill on the London event on 8 July 2017, making their UK festival exclusive this year.
It’s happening! Our final headliner will be @TheKillers ! On Saturday 8th July they'll be joined by @Elbow , @tearsforfears + @whiteliesmusic ! pic.twitter.com/ymuDDt7Sx9— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) January 23, 2017
Brandon Flowers and co. will play the summer event with support from Manchester band, Elbow, 80s legends Tears For Fears, and London trio White Lies.
The When You Were Young band's summer return will give fans an early glimpse of material from their hugely anticipated new album, alongside their much-loved classics.
Already confirmed for the festival this year are Phil Collins (30 June), Green Day (1 J uly), Justin Bieber (2 J uly), Kings Of Leon (6 July), Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (9 July).
Tickets go on general sale on 27 January from 9am, with pre-sale tickets going on sale on the Wednesday.
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
Alt-J, Jake Bugg, Ben Howard, Mumford And Sons, The Killers and Muse are all lined up for BRIT Awards this year.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook