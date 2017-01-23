The Killers To Headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017

The Killers have been announced as the sixth and final headliner of Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The Las Vegas four-piece will top the bill on the London event on 8 July 2017, making their UK festival exclusive this year.

Brandon Flowers and co. will play the summer event with support from Manchester band, Elbow, 80s legends Tears For Fears, and London trio White Lies.

The When You Were Young band's summer return will give fans an early glimpse of material from their hugely anticipated new album, alongside their much-loved classics.

Already confirmed for the festival this year are Phil Collins (30 June), Green Day (1 J uly), Justin Bieber (2 J uly), Kings Of Leon (6 July), Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (9 July).

Tickets go on general sale on 27 January from 9am, with pre-sale tickets going on sale on the Wednesday.