WATCH: Have The Killers Just Teased A New Funky Sound?

The Killers have shared a promotional video for their British Summer Time Hyde Park show.

The clip, which features a Vegas showgirl and an Elvis impersonator, sees the band standing in the Nevada desert and jamming together in the studio.

Watch it here:

The music, which has a distinctly funky sound, could be the first material to come from the band's forthcoming album-which is scheduled for release this year.

Their fifth record, which follows 2012's Battle Born, is yet to have a release date, but it's likely fans could hear new material by the time they play Hyde Park on 9 July 2017.

Tickets for The Killers' British Summer Time gig - where they will make their UK festival exclusive this year - are on sale now.