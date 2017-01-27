WATCH: Have The Killers Just Teased A New Funky Sound?

Watch The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
The Las Vegas outfit have released a promotional video ahead of their headline slot at Hyde Park's British Summer Time.
The Killers have shared a promotional video for their British Summer Time Hyde Park show.
The clip, which features a Vegas showgirl and an Elvis impersonator, sees the band standing in the Nevada desert and jamming together in the studio.
Watch it here:
https://t.co/eFITnnuCqM pic.twitter.com/ZCottW8tOx— The Killers (@thekillers) January 27, 2017
The music, which has a distinctly funky sound, could be the first material to come from the band's forthcoming album-which is scheduled for release this year.
Their fifth record, which follows 2012's Battle Born, is yet to have a release date, but it's likely fans could hear new material by the time they play Hyde Park on 9 July 2017.
Tickets for The Killers' British Summer Time gig - where they will make their UK festival exclusive this year - are on sale now.
