Brandon Flowers: There’s A Lot Of False Music Out There

14th July 2017, 10:43

The Killers frontman has slammed "music designed for the non-discerning listener," and vowed their Wonderful Wonderful LP will have substance.

The Killers 2017

Brandon Flowers insists there is "a lot of false music" around nowadays. 

The Killers frontman has hit out at the state of popular music and believes there are too many tunes being released which don't have a lot of substance to them. 

He told Billboard: "We've been hearing a lot of false music out there - music designed for the non-discerning listener.

"I wouldn't feel this excited [about Wonderful Wonderful] if the songs weren't true."

The Killers are due to drop Wonderful Wonderful, their fifth studio album, later this year, and the 36-year-old singer is confident the record will be a hit. 

He added: "It's always good when you have that satiated feeling, the desire that's quenched, when you have substance behind it. That's when you know you have something."

Brandon recently revealed the group's new single The Man is about the days when the Las Vegas rockers first started out in 2001, and said he's been working on "cleaning up" his image since the early years. 

Watch him talk about the track and its artwork to Radio X's Gordon Smart:

Who is the mysterious character on the cover of the new Killers single?

Brandon Flowers reveals all to Radio X's Gordon Smart.

The frontman - who has previously admitted to NME tghat he was "arrogant" in the early days of success - said: "Around about the time that The Killers started I guess, - that's where 'The Man' harkens back to, and years after as well."

"It was nice to sort of go in and inhabit that character, and that figure, and that version of myself for much longer.

"I think a good chunk of [the new] album is making peace with that. I've been cleaning it up for a long time. I don't think that was really a great representation, an honest representation of who I am. It came from a place of insecurity and I would just puff my chest out and say things and put a lot of negativity out there. I basically came to regret that and I'm sure a lot of people can identify with that."

The Killers' secret gig at Glastobnury 2017 saw them play the John Peel stage, delighting fans with several of their biggest hits.

Watch them perform All These Things I've Done here:

The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017

See them end the set with Mr. Brightside:

Mr. Brightside at Glastonbury 2017

Watch the Las Vegas rockers play a surprise set at Glastonbury's John Peel stage.

Their trip to Somerset was followed by a show-stopping performance at Hyde Park's British Summer Time, which marked their first gig in London for four years.

Watch them perform Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine:

The Killers Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine at BST London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

See them play Human:

The Killers - Human - at BST Hyde Park, London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

See the crowd chanting "I've got soul, but I'm not a soldier," during All These Things That I've Done:

The Killers - All These Things That I've Done at BST Hyde Park, London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

Taking time to enjoy the moment, Brandon Flowers cued a picture of every British Summer Time headliner this year, showing their date as the only one to have a "SOLD OUT" stamp on it. 

 

Their penultimate track came in the form of Sam's Town classic, When You Were Young, which you can watch a snippet of below:

The Killers - When You Were Young - BST Hyde Park, London

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

Unsurprisingly, their biggest anthem came at the end of the night, leading to a glorious singalong of their Mr. Brightside hit.

See it here:

The Killers Mr. Brightside at BST, Hyde Park

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

Going out in style, the outfit brought some Las Vegas glitz to the London gig, which was the fastest-selling show since The Rolling Stones' in 2013, ending their set with a huge fireworks display. 

Watch it here:

The Killers' explosive finale at BST Hyde Park,

See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July.

Meanwhile, The Killers have announced UK tour dates for Autumn 2017, just announcing two extra dates due to popular demand.

SEE THE KILLERS' NEWLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES BELOW:

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena
Tuesday 7 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena         
Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena  
Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena
 Tuesday 14 November - Manchester Arena      
Thursday 16 November -  3Arena, Dublin
Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast              
Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena 
Monday 27 November - London, The O2
Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2

