Is This The Best Reaction To The Killers' Mr. Brightside?

WATCH: Brandon Flowers Is "Proud" To Front The Killers
The frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart why he never tires of singing their songs.
The Killers play Mr. Brightside at Glastonbury 2017
Watch the Las Vegas rockers play a surprise set at Glastonbury's John Peel stage.
01:52
As the Las Vegas rockers prepare to headline British Summer Time, we look back at their epic secret Glasto gig.
Brandon Flowers and co. are set to descend on Hyde Park to play their headline set at British Summer Time this Saturday (8 July).
But will their rendition of their 2004 anthem reach the glorious heights of their performance at Glastonbury 2017?
Watch the audience absolutely lose it to the Hot Fuss hit at the John Peel Stage above.
Despite not entirely giving the game away to Radio X's Gordon Smart, Flowers stuck to his word on being a crowd pleaser and played a set which included everything from When You Were Young to All These Things I've Done.
See them play Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll:
The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock 'N' Roll at Glastonbury 2017
00:51
Watch the crowd sing-a-long to All These Things That I've Done:
The Killers - All These Things I've Done at Glastonbury 2017
00:21
The Killers play their sold out Barclayycard British Summertime with support from Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids and more.
Meanwhile, today the band announced a UK & Ireland tour this autumn, which will culminate in two night's at The O2, London.
Tickets go on sale on 14 July from 9am at www.gigsandtours.com.
Pre-sales are available to members of the band’s fanclub, The Victims, and for anyone pre-ordering the new album from www.thekillersmusic.com
Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena
Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena
Thursday 16 November - 3Arena, Dublin
Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast
Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena
Monday 27 November - London, The O2
Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2
The Jam Down In The Tube Station At Midnight
Alien Ant Farm Smooth Criminal
Kings Of Leon Wasted Time
