The Killers' Mr. Brightside Spends 200th Week On UK Top 100 Chart

Find out how the indie anthem has managed to stick around in the Official Singles Chart for 14 years.

The Killers' Mr. Brightside has hit an incredible milestone this week, spending its 200th week on the Official Singles Chart.

Watch Brandon Flowers and co. perform the track at Glastonbury 2017 above.

Taken from their debut album Hot Fuss and first peaking at number 10 in 2004, the track has become an enduring pop hit that has stuck around for 14 years.

And while you'd think there isn't really anyone left to actually buy the track, the song's long-lasting success can be put down to the fact it's still a favourite at parties and indie club nights around the world.

As Official Charts reports, Mr. Brightside has averaged 878,000 plays a week across all major streaming services in 2018, helping it linger around the lower end of the Top 100.

But it's not just streams keeping the banger afloat, Incredibly it has also been downloaded an average of 696 times a week this year so far, with its Spotify streams blazing past the 434 million mark.

Watch the official video for the single, which has been certified seven times platinum by the BPI, here:

Meanwhile, The Killers have proved themselves to be no one hit wonders, releasing their Wonderful Wonderful album, which reached UK number one in the album chart last year.

The band also paid tribute to Liam Gallagher this week, after he was forced to leave the stage mid-set during his set at Chile's Lollapalooza festival.

Addressing the crowds during the set at the same festival, Brandon Flowers said: “We heard you missed out on a couple of songs today that you wanted to hear. Liam Gallagher is my king, he is one of my kings."

“This is in no way to disparage anything that he did. He’s got problems today. But any night that Wonderwall is being sung by a lot of people is a good thing.”

Watch The Killers cover the 1995 Oasis classic here:

Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images