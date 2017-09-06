The Killers Announce Support For 2017 UK & Ireland Tour

The Killers have announced Juanita Stein as the support act on their UK & Ireland tour.

The Run For Cover rockers will play dates throughout November this year, with the Aussie rocker as their special guest.

Stein - who is best known as the lead singer of Howling Bells - released her debut solo album, America, in August spawning tracks in Dark Horse and Someone Else's Dime.

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to play an intimate warm-up gig at the O2 Brixton Academy, London.

If the band's recent UK dates and Glastonbury and British Summer Time Hyde Park are anything to go by, the tour could be unforgettable.

Watch Brandon Flowers discuss their secret Glastonbury gig:

See the Killers perform Glamorous Indie Rock 'n' Roll at the festival:

See The Killers UK & Ireland tour dates:

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena

Tuesday 7 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena *ADDED

Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena

Tuesday 14 November - Manchester Arena *ADDED

Thursday 16 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena

Monday 27 November - London, The O2

Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2







