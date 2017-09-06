The Killers Announce Support For 2017 UK & Ireland Tour

Find out more about who'll be joining Brandon Flowers and co. on their upcoming dates.

Brandon Flowers The Killers Press 2017

The Killers have announced Juanita Stein as the support act on their UK & Ireland tour.

The Run For Cover rockers will play dates throughout November this year, with the Aussie rocker as their special guest.

Stein - who is best known as the lead singer of Howling Bells - released her debut solo album, America, in August spawning tracks in Dark Horse and Someone Else's Dime.

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to play an intimate warm-up gig at the O2 Brixton Academy, London. 

If the band's recent UK dates and Glastonbury and British Summer Time Hyde Park are anything to go by, the tour could be unforgettable.

Watch Brandon Flowers discuss their secret Glastonbury gig:

The Killers on their amazing Glastonbury set

Brandon and Ronnie talk to Radio X's Gordon Smart.

See the Killers perform Glamorous Indie Rock 'n' Roll at the festival:

The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock 'N' Roll at Glastonbury 2017

See The Killers UK & Ireland tour dates:

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena
Tuesday 7 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena *ADDED         
Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena  
Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena
Tuesday 14 November - Manchester Arena *ADDED        
Thursday 16 November -  3Arena, Dublin
Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast              
Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena 
Monday 27 November - London, The O2
Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2



