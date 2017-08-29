The Killers Announce Intimate UK Gig

The Killers have announced a date at London's O2 Brixton Academy.

Brandon Flowers and co. will play the iconic south London venue on 12 September 2017, 10 days before their Wonderful Wonderful album is released.

The Las Vegas outfit will then go on to embark on their sold-out UK tour in November, which includes two dates at The O2, London.

Tickets for their new date in Brixton go on sale on Friday 1 September from 9am.

Watch The Killers perform Mr. Brightside at their surprise Glastonbury 2017 gig:

Play Mr. Brightside at Glastonbury 2017 Watch the Las Vegas rockers play a surprise set at Glastonbury's John Peel stage. 01:52

See their full dates below:

Tuesday 12 September - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena

Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena

Thursday 16 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena

Monday 27 November - London, The O2

Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2



