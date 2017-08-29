The Killers Announce Intimate UK Gig

29th August 2017, 10:00

The Run For Cover outfit will play the last minute warm-up show before kicking off their UK tour dates this autumn.

The Killers 2017

The Killers have announced a date at London's O2 Brixton Academy.

Brandon Flowers and co. will play the iconic south London venue on 12 September 2017, 10 days before their Wonderful Wonderful album is released.

The Las Vegas outfit will then go on to embark on their sold-out UK tour in November, which includes two dates at The O2, London. 

Tickets for their new date in Brixton go on sale on Friday 1 September from 9am. 

Watch The Killers perform Mr. Brightside at their surprise Glastonbury 2017 gig:

Play

Mr. Brightside at Glastonbury 2017

Watch the Las Vegas rockers play a surprise set at Glastonbury's John Peel stage.

01:52

See their full dates below:

Tuesday 12 September - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Monday 6 November - Birmingham, Genting Arena         
Friday 10 November - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena  
Monday 13 November - Manchester Arena        
Thursday 16 November -  3Arena, Dublin
Friday 17 November - SSE Arena, Belfast              
Sunday 19 November - Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 20 November - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Thursday 23 November - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 25 November - Sheffield Arena 
Monday 27 November - London, The O2
Tuesday 28 November - London, The O2

