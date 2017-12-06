The Killers To Headline TRNSMT Festival 2018

Franz Ferdinand and Chvrches have also been announced for the Glasgow Green festival.

The Killers have been confirmed to headline TRNSMT 2018.

Brandon Flowers and co. will close the Scottish festival, bringing their Wonderful Wonderful album to Glasgow Green on Sunday 9 July next year.

The Las Vegas rockers will be joined on the night by Glasgow's finest synth-pop trio Chvrches and indie legends Franz Ferdinand.

Glasgow! We are coming home to play @TRNSMTfest next summer. Get your tickets here https://t.co/3csg9KgLF9 pic.twitter.com/gx73Z4yDNY — Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) December 6, 2017

Geoff Ellis, Head of DF Concerts said: “We are truly thrilled with The Killers as our closing headliner for TRNSMT 2018. We can’t wait to welcome the band to Glasgow Green for the first time, after a phenomenal show at The SSE Hydro in November. Stay tuned for more from TRNSMT, because we still have two incredible days of music to announce!”

These new acts join already announced headliners Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics, who are joined by the likes of Courteeners, James Bay, Wolf Alice and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8 December from 9am at www.trnsmtfest.com