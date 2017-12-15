The Killers, Gorillaz, Noel Gallagher & Kasabian For Lollapalooza Paris 2018

15 December 2017, 13:50

The Killers Brandon Flowers in 2017

Find out who joins the likes of Depeche Mode on the line-up next year.

Lollapalooza Paris have shared their huge line-up for 2018.

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers and Travis Scott will headline the French edition of the festival, which takes place from 21-22 July. 

They'll be joined on the bill by the likes of Kasabian, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Rag'n'Bone Man, Portugal. The Man and Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Head to lollaparis.com for tickets and more information.

Watch The Killers cover Kaiser Chiefs I Predict A Riot with former drummer Nick Hodgson in Leeds:
 

