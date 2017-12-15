The Killers, Gorillaz, Noel Gallagher & Kasabian For Lollapalooza Paris 2018

Now Playing
15 December 2017, 13:50
Find out who joins the likes of Depeche Mode on the line-up next year.
Lollapalooza Paris have shared their huge line-up for 2018.
Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers and Travis Scott will headline the French edition of the festival, which takes place from 21-22 July.
#LollaParis seconde édition ! Rendez-vous les 21 et 22 juillet sur l'Hippodrome de Longchamp.— Lollapalooza Paris (@lollapaloozafr) December 15, 2017
Les places sont en vente https://t.co/dQ30RfeWQ4 pic.twitter.com/xm6dkoOPLD
They'll be joined on the bill by the likes of Kasabian, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Rag'n'Bone Man, Portugal. The Man and Catfish And The Bottlemen.