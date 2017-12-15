The Killers, Gorillaz, Noel Gallagher & Kasabian For Lollapalooza Paris 2018

Find out who joins the likes of Depeche Mode on the line-up next year.

Lollapalooza Paris have shared their huge line-up for 2018.

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers and Travis Scott will headline the French edition of the festival, which takes place from 21-22 July.

#LollaParis seconde édition ! Rendez-vous les 21 et 22 juillet sur l'Hippodrome de Longchamp.

Les places sont en vente https://t.co/dQ30RfeWQ4 pic.twitter.com/xm6dkoOPLD — Lollapalooza Paris (@lollapaloozafr) December 15, 2017

They'll be joined on the bill by the likes of Kasabian, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Rag'n'Bone Man, Portugal. The Man and Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Head to lollaparis.com for tickets and more information.

