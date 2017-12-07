The Killers To Headline Benicàssim 2018

7 December 2017, 12:20

The Killers Brandon Flowers at Pal Norte 2017

The Run For Cover rockers are the first act to be announced for the Spanish festival next year.

The Killers will headline Benicàssim festival 2018.

The Run For Cover rockers, will play the event, which takes place on the Spanish Mediterranean coast between Valencia and Barcelona from 19-22 July next year.

Visit fiberfib.com for more information and to book tickets.

Brandon Flowers and co. are scheduling themselves in for a busy 2018, already confirming UK stadium dates at Bolton and Swansea and headlines slots at Isle of Wight and TRNSMT Festival 2018.

Watch Brandon Flowers discuss The Killers' secret gig at Glastonbury 2017:

Watch them play All These Things That I've Done at the John Peel stage: 

