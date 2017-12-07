The Killers To Headline Benicàssim 2018

The Run For Cover rockers are the first act to be announced for the Spanish festival next year.

The Killers will headline Benicàssim festival 2018.

The Run For Cover rockers, will play the event, which takes place on the Spanish Mediterranean coast between Valencia and Barcelona from 19-22 July next year.

El @fiberfib confirma a @thekillers como primer cabeza de cartel y ya siento la necesidad de ir otro año más... ☺️ #FIB2018 pic.twitter.com/arRRFyf01x — Victoria Fenoll (@victoriafenoll) December 7, 2017

Brandon Flowers and co. are scheduling themselves in for a busy 2018, already confirming UK stadium dates at Bolton and Swansea and headlines slots at Isle of Wight and TRNSMT Festival 2018.

