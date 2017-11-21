WATCH: The Killers Cover Kaiser Chiefs In Leeds With Nick Hodgson

Brandon Flowers and co. performed I Predict A Riot with the help of the Yorkshire band's former drummer in his hometown.

The Killers treated fans in Leeds to a cover of a hit from one of their native sons.

The Run rockers were playing the city's First Direct Arena on Sunday (19 November), when former Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick Hodgson joined them on stage.

The rockers then launched into Kaiser Chiefs' I Predict A Riot anthem, which was written about the chaos of a night out in their hometown.

Watch the moment above in our video shared on YouTube by Alan P-B.

Ronnie Vannucci Jr. didn't miss a chance to be involved- remaining on the drums while the KC sticksman Hodgson accompanied on guitar and vocals.

It isn't the first time that the band have been joined on stage during their UK dates.

Back in September, Woody Harrelson joined the Las Vegas rockers on stage during their encore, and gave a monologue ahead of their song, The Calling, which is the ninth track on their new album.

Watch our video courtesy of Dan O'Connell here:

See The Killers' Leeds First Direct Arena setlist, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. Wonderful Wonderful

2. The Man

3. Somebody Told Me

4. Spaceman

5. The Way It Was

6. Run for Cover

7. I Can't Stay

8. Smile Like You Mean It

9. For Reasons Unknown

10. I Predict a Riot (Kaiser Chiefs cover) (with Nick Hodgson)

11. Rut

12. Tyson vs. Douglas

13. Human

14. A Dustland Fairytale

15. Runaways

16. Read My Mind

17. All These Things That I've Done



Encore:

18. The Calling

19. Bones

20. When You Were Young

21. Mr. Brightside

Lead photo credit: Hubert Boesl/DPA/PA Images