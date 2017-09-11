Brandon Flowers Cancelled Solo Tour Due To Wife's Suicidal Thoughts

Brandon Flowers has revealed he once cancelled a tour because his wife was contemplating suicide.

The Killers frontman pulled out of a string of solo concerts in August 2015, and has now explained it was due to Tana Mundkowsky was in the grip of an extreme form of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), known as Complex PTSD.

Speaking to Q magazine, he said: "I cancelled that tour, because she got to a point - this is really hard for me to even say the words - but she was having suicidal thoughts. That was as bad as it got."

The Man singer admits he and his spouse - who share sons Ammon, Gunnar and Henry together - have been through a "horrible" time and wouldn't have "made it" if Tana hadn't sought treatment.

The When You Were Young singer added: "It's been... wild. It's been horrible...

"What separates Complex PTSD from other forms is that it involves multiple traumatic events.

"It's not just one thing that triggers it. There are so many things that have happened to her. I didn't understand it before. And no way would we have made it without her getting help."

Watch as Flowers talks about his son Henry appearing on the cover of The Man artwork:

Play Who is the mysterious character on the cover of the new Killers The Man single? Brandon Flowers reveals all to Radio X's Gordon Smart. 01:12

As a result of Tana's struggles, the family are moving away from Las Vegas to Utah, where Brandon spent much of his childhood.

He explained: "The whole town is tainted for her. I've got these streets and areas that I'm nostalgic about. But to her it might remind her of something different that triggers [her illness]. So I'm leaving my town because it's going to be better for her.

"It's bittersweet. But I also have great memories of being a kid in Utah. There's a little bit more freedom there, so I'm excited. I'm looking forward to the snow with my kids and bringing home our first Christmas tree."

The Las Vegas rocker previously revealed that his wife "sobbed" the first time she heard album track Some Kind Of Love.

Much of The Killers' new album, Wonderful Wonderful, was inspired by Tana's condition, and though she was initially reluctant to have her problems made public, the 36-year-old singer believes the record has brought them closer together.

He shared: "It helped me understand what she was going through because I could put words to it, wrap my head around it and really navigate it. A lot of relationships fall apart when these things happen. As a songwriter, I had to dissect it."

SEE THE WONDERFUL WONDERFUL TRACKLISTING HERE:

1. Wonderful Wonderful

2. The Man

3. Rut

4. Life To Come

5. Run For Cover

6. Tyson vs Douglas

7. Some Kind Of Love

8. Out Of My Mind

9. The Calling

10. Have All The Songs Been Written?

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

11. Money On Straight

12. The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

13. The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)

The Killers recently announced live UK dates for Autumn 2017, with two extra dates in Birmingham and Manchester added due to popular demand.

If the shows are anything like their gig at London's Hyde Park and Glastonbury 2017, fans will be in for a treat.

Watch The Killers perform Mr. Brightside at their Hyde Park British Summer Time gig:

Play The Killers Mr. Brightside at BST, Hyde Park See the Las Vegas rockers headline British Summer Time on 8 July. 01:14

See Brandon Flowers discuss the epic response to the band's secret gig at Glastonbury's John Peel stage: