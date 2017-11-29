WATCH: Bernard Sumner Joins The Killers At The O2

29 November 2017, 13:58

The Killers Brandon Flowers and Bernard Sumner

The Joy Division and New Order legend joined Brandon Flowers and co. on stage for a rendition of Bizarre Love Triangle.

The Killers have treated fans at The O2, London to a surprise guest on Tuesday (28 November).

The Las Vegas rockers were playing their second consecutive night at the arena when Bernard Sumner joined them on stage to perform New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle.

Watch footage of the moment shared by The Killers Brazil via Adam Daniels: 

The band also played Joy Division's Shadowplay, which often makes up a part of their set.

This isn't the first time Brandon Flowers and co. have featured special guests on their UK tour dates.

Earlier this month the band were joined on stage in Leeds by ex-Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick Hodgson who helped them perform his former band's I Predict A Riot anthem.

Watch it here, in video shared to YouTube by Alan P-B:

Back in September, Woody Harrelson joined them on stage during their encore and gave a monologue ahead of their song, The Calling, which is the ninth track on their new album. 

Watch our video courtesy of Dan O'Connell here:

Photo credits: Brandon Flowers:  Hubert Boesl/DPA/PA Images, Bernard Sumner: Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images

