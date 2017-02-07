The Cribs Announce Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever 10th Anniversary Tour

The Cribs have announced a 10th Anniversary tour for their Men's Meeds, Woman's Needs, Whatever album.

The Wakefield trio will celebrate a decade since the release of the band's third studio album throughout May, visiting the likes of Manchester's O2 Academy and London's O2 Forum.

The dates will culminate in a homecoming show on 20 May at the Leeds First Direct Arena-close to their hometown.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 10 February from 9am.

Men's Meeds, Woman's Needs, Whatever was released on 21 May 2007 and included singles Men's Needs, Our Bovine republic, Moving Pictures and I'm A Realist.

The band have since gone on to release three studio albums; 2009's Ignore The Ignorant, 2012's In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull and 2015's For All My Sisters.

Ryan Jarman took to Twitter to tell the fans: "You don't wanna miss this, it'll never happen again!" Although the rocker joked that it was a possibility they may celebrate their seminal album in another 10 years.