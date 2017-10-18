WATCH: Liam Fray Covers Pulp On Acoustic Tour

See the Courteeners frontman perform Disco 2000 on his stripped-back solo dates.

A fan has captured the moment Liam Fray paid tribute to Pulp this week.

The Courteeners frontman played a show at Hull University on Monday (16 October), when he put his spin on the 1995 Britpop classic.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of Hamish P Williams.

Speaking to Radio X ahead of his solo dates, the Not Ninteen Forever singer said he couldn't wait to "mess about" with the setlist.

"It's just an opportunity I guess to play some of the lesser-known tracks and some of the the B-sides,' he told Peter Crouch."It's dead relaxed, like.

"And you know what I'm like. It's just a laugh really.

"It's kind of relaxed and I can mess around with the setlist every night."

The Courteeners frontman is no stranger to picking up a guitar and going it alone, recently playing a stripped-back version of the band's Not Nineteen Forever single exclusively for Radio X.

Liam Fray acoustic tour dates continue this Thursday (18 October), where he'll play Edinburgh's Liquid Room.