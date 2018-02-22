LISTEN: Courteeners Share Not Nineteen Forever (Re:Wired) Single

The re-working of their classic anthem is the first track to be taken from their 10th anniversary St. Jude (Re:Wired) album.

Courtneeners have today announced the re-release of one of their most-loved singles.

Listen to Not Nineteen Forever (Re:Wired) below:

The song is a sumptuous reimagining of their classic anthem, and the first track to come from their forthcoming St. Jude (Re:Wired) album, which celebrates 10 years of the debut.

Courteeners are pleased to announce that ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ will be the first track released from ‘St. Jude Re:Wired’ - a newly recorded and unplugged version of the band’s debut album - and will be be available to download & stream from tomorrow (Friday 23rd February). pic.twitter.com/6rq1JmNKz3 — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) February 22, 2018

The track, which was given its exclusive first play by Gordon Smart on Radio X, is available to download and stream now.

Talking about the record Liam Fray said: “We were looking for a way to mark the 10 year anniversary of the release of St. Jude… we thought it might be worth at least raising a little glass to celebrate the fact that we’re still here."

"I’d been out on an acoustic tour this autumn, re-working and revisiting tunes from the back catalogue, stripping them back, bigging them up and experimenting with some different interpretations. The string section were incredible and unknowingly nudged me into unlocking something special.

"I loved revisiting all the old songs and putting a new twist on them. So, the day after the final date of the tour, I gingerly prised myself out of bed, booked a studio, rang the band, brought in some string-players and we ‘re-did’ St. Jude in a few days.

"And it sounds fucking brilliant.”

Courteeners will be playing two sold-out anniversary shows at London's Royal Albert Hall (as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust shows) on 23 March and Manchester Arena on 7 April.

The Manchester outfit have have also announced two warm ups for their sold out gigs in London and Manchester at King George's Hall in Blackburn on 21 March and Sheffield's O2 Academy on 5 April.

Tickets for the new gigs go on sale on Friday 23 April from 9am

Talking to Radio X about the importance of their first record and how it gave them longevity, the frontman mused: "We did somehow connect with people on that record."

He added: "And I don't know why, but If you connect with people when on the cusp of adulthood, you know like 18,19, 20. If you can connect with people at that age and you can really talk to them through an album, then I think you can hang onto them."

Watch Liam Fray's stripped back version of Not Nineteen Forever for Radio X below:

See the tracklisting below:

1. Aftershow (Re:Wired)

2. Cavorting (Re:Wired)

3. Bide Your Time (Re:Wired)

4. What Took You So Long? (Re:Wired)

5. Please Don't (Re:Wired)

6. If It Wasn't For Me (Re:Wired)

7. No You Didn't, No You Don't (Re:Wired)

8. How Come (Re:Wired)

9. Kings Of The New Road (Re:Wired)

10. Not Nineteen Forever (Re:Wired)

11. Fallowfield Hillbilly (Re:Wired)

12. Yesterday, Today & Probably Tomorrow (Re:Wired)