Liam Fray On Acoustic Tour: It Won't Be Remotely Professional

Liam Fray has said that his upcoming acoustic tour will not be "remotely professional," and will give him an opportunity to "mess around" with the setlist every night.

The Courteeners frontman is playing stripped-back dates in October 2017, and has told Radio X about the motivation behind them.

Watch our interview with the Not Nineteen Forever singer above.

Talking to Peter Coruch about his options after being on the road with the Courteeners, he joked: "What do you do? Do you paint the dining room or do you go on holiday for three months or whatever?"

He added: "It's just an opportunity I guess to play some of the lesser-known tracks and some of the the B-sides. It's dead relaxed, like.

"And you know what I'm like. Don't be coming expecting anything even remotely professional, but it's just a laugh really.

"It's kind of relaxed and I can mess around with the setlist every night."

Talking about his day job as the frontman of The Courteeners and the follow-up to their Mapping The Rendezvous, he said: "I guess after that really, we have to think about a new Courteeners record, but the last one only came out in October (2016).

"You don't want to get on people's nerves. You need to take a bit of a break and then come back".

Meanwhile, today Fray added a new date for his tour at Manchester's Albert Hall, while upgrading his Glasgow show to a new venue.

Fans can buy tickets here:

Fray -who recently made a cameo in Charli XCXs Boys video - is no stranger to picking up a guitar and going it alone, recently playing a stripped-back version of the band's Not Nineteen Forever single exclusively for Radio X.

Watch it here:

Play Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017. 03:19

Watch him play The 17th, which is taken from the band's Mapping The Rendezvous album:

Play Liam Fray - The 17th Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017. 03:54

Fray also gave Gordon Smart his response on the Manchester Arena terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured outside an Ariana Grande concert.