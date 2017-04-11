WATCH: Courteeners Unveil Modern Love Video

Courteeners have unveiled the video for their Modern Love single.

The track is the next song to be taken from their Mapping The Rendezvous album, which was released last year.

Watch the video here:

Liam Fray recently discussed the prospect of headlining Glastonbury, after organiser Emily Eavis said they could do the job.

Speaking to NME, the No One Will Ever Replace Us rocker said: “It blew my mind, I was loving it. It’s weird, because when you think about it, why not? I guess the only issue would be, for us, is would we have enough songs that everybody knew?"

He added: “But we’d love to do it in the future. Why not? Fuck it."

Meanwhile, Courteeners are set to play a their homecoming show next month at the Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday 27 May, with support from The Charlatans, Blossoms, and Cabbage.