The Courteeners Ask Fans To Document Old Trafford Gig

The Courteeners have sent a call out to all fans who are attending their homecoming gig this weekend.

The Modern Love rockers - who are set to play a huge sold-out show at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday (27 May) - have asked fans to retweet them to be in with a chance of telling their story of the event.

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "We're looking for 5 fans to tell their story of our Old Trafford show on Saturday. We'll provide Go Pros for you to document your own experience leading up to the gig".

See their full message here:

It is not yet clear what the footage will be used for, but it is fair to assume that it could form part of a special recording of their milestone gig, or even form the basis of their next music video.

The Not Nineteen Forever outfit will be supported at their homecoming show by The Charlatans, Blossoms and Cabbage.

Meanwhile, the band will play two intimate warm up shows ahead of the mammoth event, playing Halifax's Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 23 May, followed by a show at the Sheffield O2 Academy the next day.