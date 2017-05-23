Liam Fray Pens Emotional Tribute To Manchester

Liam Fray has shared a heartfelt message of "togetherness" following the Manchester terrorist attacks, which saw 22 killed at an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena last night (22 May).

Taking to Twitter, the Courteeners frontman began: "Togetherness, community & spirit course through theviens and flood the streets of this city".

See his full message below:

The Modern Love singer continued: "I see it every day since I've been old enough to release what compassion and empathy are.

"Last night we witnessed it at a level we thought we'd never have to. In tragic circumstances, Manchester stood together. Because that's what we do.

"Homes offered, rides home given, an outpouring of live...Grief shared.

"This will hurt. For a long time. But as you walk around town try not to bow your head. Look up to the skies.

"One Love. x"

When hearing of the news in the early hours of this morning, The 17th rocker said: "Terrible, tragic night. Sending love and thoughts to all Families affected and to our emergency services who were so quick & brave."

Just stunned. absolutely stunned.



I pray those Children in Manchester at Holiday Inn are reunited with their families. 0161 836 9600 x — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) May 23, 2017

Tributes have also poured in from across the music world with famous Mancunians Johnny Marr and Liam Gallagher also sending their love to those effected in their hometowns.

