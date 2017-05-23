The Courteeners' Manchester Gig WILL Go Ahead On Saturday

The Courteeners and the teams behind their gig on Saturday have confirmed that the show will still take place following the Manchester terror attacks.

A statement which comes from the Modern Love outfit, SJM Concerts and Emirates Old Trafford - otherwise known as the Lancashire County Cricket Club - has expressed their condolences for those affected by the atrocity and advised fans on what not to bring.

SJM Concerts said: "Promoters SJM Concerts are, like the rest of the live music industry, extremely saddened by the attack on the public of Manchester at a pop concert and send heartfelt condolences to the thousands that will be affected by the mindless and cowardly act of Monday night. We work tirelessly with the statutory authorities, police, medics and venues to continually update safety procedures at all our concerts. We, along with the rest of the Safety Advisory Group, are confident the relevant safety and security checks will be in place on Saturday at Emirates Old Trafford for a safe and enjoyable concert. With 50,000 music fans embracing the legendary spirit of Manchester Music we feel this concert may just be what the City needs right now.

"Courteeners fans are vocal, demonstrative and passionate. Many times this has been celebrated with flares, pyro and smoke canisters. Given that nerves will be heightened on Saturday please do not bring any form of pyro to this gig. Love and respect your fellow audience members, the stewards and the police, many of who worked through the night after Monday's concert".

Lancashire County Cricket Club added: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the victims, the injured and the loved ones from last night’s incident. We have been working closely with the bands, the promoter, the Police and other authorities with regards to the planning for the Courteeners concert here on Saturday 27 May. Following advice and guidance from all parties we can confirm that Saturday’s sell-out concert will be going ahead as planned. We would advise customers to allow extra time for travel and additional security checks at the stadium. Everyone entering the venue will be searched, and people are asked to not bring bags with them. Please visit lccc.co.uk/courteeners as well as social media channels for advice on travelling to the venue. Ticket-holders are advised to continue to check these official channels, for additional updates as they become available in the build-up to Saturday.

Frontman Liam Fray said: "Following last night’s terrible and tragic events, we send our love and thoughts to all families affected and to our emergency services who were so quick & brave. Togetherness, community & spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city. I’ve seen it every day since I’ve been old enough to realise what compassion and empathy are. Last night we witnessed it at a level we thought we’d never have to. In tragic circumstances, Manchester stood together. Because that’s what we do. Homes offered, rides home given, an outpouring of love … Grief shared. This will hurt. For a long time. But as you walk around town today try not to bow your head. Look up at the skies. We’ll see you on Saturday. X"

.