Liam Fray: "I Want To Do Something Else"

Liam Fray: I Was A Pale Imitation Of Liam Gallagher
The Courteeners frontman talks early Oasis comparisons and reveals he never tried to be like the outspoken rocker.
The Courteeners frontman has revealed he can't see himself being in a band at 60.
Liam Fray has revealed he has "creeping" thoughts about doing something "away from music".
Speaking about his future as Courteeners' frontman, the Modern Love singer told The Independent: “I love being in this band, don’t get me wrong, but I wouldn’t want to run it into the ground, and I can’t see myself doing this at 60".
The Not Nienteen Forever singer added: “I have this creeping sense that I want to do something else, something away from music. I just haven’t figured out what yet.”
Fray has also discussed early comparisons between Courteeners and Oasis, saying he was a "pale imitation" of Liam Gallagher.
Speaking about some of the backlash his band received after failing to match up to the Manchester band's success, Fray said: “Which I understood, to be honest, because I was never the new Liam Gallagher.
