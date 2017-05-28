WATCH: The incredible moment Liam Fray performed Don't Look Back In Anger to 50k Manchester fans

God bless the band: the greatest ever Courteeners lyrics
Liam Fray performed the anthem during their huge Old Trafford show in Manchester last night.
Liam Fray paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombings last night by performing a rousing rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger. The band were playing to fifty thousand people at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. You can watch the emotional clip below.
Liam Fray performs Don't Look Back In Anger
The incredible moment @What_Liam_Said performed Don't Look Back In Anger to 50k Manchester fans...
The classic Oasis track has become synonymous with the tragedy since a crowd sang it after a one minute silence for the victims of Monday's terror attack, which saw 22 killed at the Manchester Arena. You can watch the moment below.
Courteeners performed a career spanning sets and played Not Nineteen Forever, The 17th, Sycophant and many more.
Lancashire County Cricket Club has announced stringent security checks and "enhanced resources" for their show on Saturday.
