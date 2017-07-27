Watch Liam Fray, Carl Barât & Dan Bastille In Charli XCX's Boys Video

Charlie XCX has released the video for her Boys single, and it's fair to say it does exactly what it says on the tin.

The promo features cameos from men across the entertainment world, including Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Courteeners' Liam Fray, The Libertines' Carl Barât, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Hurts' Theo Hutchraft, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and world-famous producer Mark Ronson.

Watch it here:

The video takes shots at the treatment of women in music videos, turning the idea on its head and having its stars perform pointless tasks such as eating cereal, chewing bubblegum and stroking puppies.

Charli XCX said in a press release: “‘Boys’ is my favourite music video I’ve ever made. I just wanna say a big thanks to all the boys involved, for totally embracing and understanding my vision and being excited by the concept p.s. no boys were harmed in the making of this video.”



