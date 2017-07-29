Liam Fray Announces 2017 Solo Acoustic Tour

Liam Fray has announced a solo UK tour this year.

The Courteeners rocker will play shows throughout October and November, including two homecoming dates at Manchester's Albert Hall.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 4 August from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Courteeners frontman is no stranger to picking up a guitar and going it alone, recently playing a stripped-back version of the band's Not Nineteen Forever single exclusively for Radio X.

Fray also gave Gordon Smart his response on the Manchester Arena terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured outside an Ariana Grande concert.