Liam Fray Adds Extra Date To Acoustic Tour

4th August 2017, 11:27

Due to "phenomenal demand" the Courteeeners frontman has also upgraded his Glasgow gig to a new venue.

Liam Fray Courteeners V Festival 2015

Liam Fray has added a Saturday matinee show to his 2017 acoustic tour.

The Courteeners frontman, who was set to play two dates at the Manchester Albert Hall, has now added a third homecoming gig on Saturday 4 November, which will take place before his evening show on the same day.

The Not Nineteen Forever singer has also announced an "upgrade" to is Glasgow gig due to "phenomenal demand," changing his date the city's ABC to the Glasgow Barrowland.

Meanwhile, Liam Fray - who recently starred in Charli XCXs Boys video - is no stranger to picking up a guitar and going it alone, recently playing a stripped-back version of the band's Not Nineteen Forever single exclusively for Radio X. 

Watch it here:

Play

Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever

Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.

03:19

Watch him play The 17th, which is taken from the band's Mapping The Rendezvous album:

Play

Liam Fray - The 17th

Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.

03:54

Fray also gave Gordon Smart his response on the Manchester Arena terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured outside an Ariana Grande concert.

Play

Liam Fray of Courteeners on Manchester

The frontman tells Gordon Smart that the city’s response to the terror attack made him feel proud.

03:25

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Courteeners

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News