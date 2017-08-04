Liam Fray Adds Extra Date To Acoustic Tour

Liam Fray has added a Saturday matinee show to his 2017 acoustic tour.

The Courteeners frontman, who was set to play two dates at the Manchester Albert Hall, has now added a third homecoming gig on Saturday 4 November, which will take place before his evening show on the same day.

The Not Nineteen Forever singer has also announced an "upgrade" to is Glasgow gig due to "phenomenal demand," changing his date the city's ABC to the Glasgow Barrowland.

Meanwhile, Liam Fray - who recently starred in Charli XCXs Boys video - is no stranger to picking up a guitar and going it alone, recently playing a stripped-back version of the band's Not Nineteen Forever single exclusively for Radio X.

Fray also gave Gordon Smart his response on the Manchester Arena terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured outside an Ariana Grande concert.