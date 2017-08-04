Liam Fray Adds Extra Date To Acoustic Tour

Liam Fray On Acoustic Tour: It Won't Be Remotely Professional
Due to "phenomenal demand" the Courteeeners frontman has also upgraded his Glasgow gig to a new venue.
Liam Fray has added a Saturday matinee show to his 2017 acoustic tour.
The Courteeners frontman, who was set to play two dates at the Manchester Albert Hall, has now added a third homecoming gig on Saturday 4 November, which will take place before his evening show on the same day.
Due to phenomenal demand @What_Liam_Said @Alberthallmcr Saturday matinee added +Glasgow upgraded to @TheBarrowlands https://t.co/VAYbfZZqTm pic.twitter.com/XXdFymUORd— Courteeners (@thecourteeners) August 4, 2017
The Not Nineteen Forever singer has also announced an "upgrade" to is Glasgow gig due to "phenomenal demand," changing his date the city's ABC to the Glasgow Barrowland.
Meanwhile, Liam Fray - who recently starred in Charli XCXs Boys video - is no stranger to picking up a guitar and going it alone, recently playing a stripped-back version of the band's Not Nineteen Forever single exclusively for Radio X.
Watch it here:
Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
03:19
Watch him play The 17th, which is taken from the band's Mapping The Rendezvous album:
Liam Fray - The 17th
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
03:54
Fray also gave Gordon Smart his response on the Manchester Arena terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured outside an Ariana Grande concert.
Liam Fray of Courteeners on Manchester
The frontman tells Gordon Smart that the city’s response to the terror attack made him feel proud.
03:25
Watch as the Courteeners frontman tells Peter Crouch why he can't wait to "mess around" on his "relaxed" solo tour.
The Courteeners frontman is going it alone with stripped-back gigs this autumn.
