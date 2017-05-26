Extra Security Planned For Courteeners' Manchester Gig

Extra security has been planned for The Courteeners' huge show in Manchester this weekend following the terror attack, which killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena on Monday (22 May).

Liam Fray and co. are set to play a homecoming gig at the Emirates Old Trafford - which is also known as the Lancashire Cricket Club - on Saturday 27 May, and the venue have confirmed that extra measures will be put in place.

An update on the official LCCC website, reads: "Following advice and guidance from all parties, there will be enhanced resources, patrols and checks in place at the stadium, and the surrounding area on Saturday, to ensure there is clear visibility and reassurance in place for concert-goers and local residents."

The venue has also asked fans not to bring any bags with them.

Read their full updates and Frequently Asked Questions for the gig here.

Earlier this week, the band, their promoter and the venue vowed the gig would go ahead, releasing press releases and urging fans to leave "any type of pyro" at home.

Liam Fray paid tribute to his hometown by reading a poem on stage in Halifax.

Watch his moving tribute here: