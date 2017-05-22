Get The Weather Forecast For Courteeners' Old Trafford Gig

This weekend, thousands of Courteeners fans will descend on Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford to see Liam Fray and co. play an epic homecoming gig.

But when it comes to whether lovers of the Not Nineteen Forever outfit will need sunnies or a brolly at the cricket ground on Saturday 27 May, the prognosis looks good.

Credit: metoffice.gov.uk

As shown on the Met Office's website, this weekend is going to be a blinder, and that means in Manchester too! As you can see from the diagram above, the Modern Love rockers will be playing in highs of 25 degrees at the old LCC, with not a jot of rain in sight.

And this news isn't lost on support act The Charlatans and their frontman Tim Burgess, who tweeted out a screen grab of the weather this weekend.

Good day sunshine in Manchester on Friday & Saturday #differentdays pic.twitter.com/Xzzr9t8FXq — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 21, 2017

Magic.

Meanwhile, The Courteeners have sent a call out to all fans who are attending the gig. The Modern Love rockers have asked fans to retweet them to be in with a chance of telling their story of the event with specially assigned GoPros.

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "We're looking for 5 fans to tell their story of our Old Trafford show on Saturday. We'll provide Go Pros for you to document your own experience leading up to the gig".

See their full message here:

It is not yet clear what the footage will be used for, but it is fair to assume that it could form part of a special recording of their milestone gig, or even form the basis of their next music video.