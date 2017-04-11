Courteeners Talk Headlining Glastonbury Festival

Coureeeners' Liam Fray has discussed the idea of headlining Glastonbury.

In a recent interview with NME, Emily Eavis name dropped the band among a list of acts she thought she could top the bill at Worthy Farm, adding: “The Courteeners are massive too! I mean massive! They’ve sold out The Etihad Old Trafford in Manchester, which is huge.”

Now, frontman Liam Fray has gushed over the Glasto organiser's comments, saying: “It blew my mind, I was loving it. It’s weird, because when you think about it, why not? I guess the only issue would be, for us, is would we have enough songs that everybody knew?"

Speaking to NME, the Not Nineteen Forever singer added: “But we’d love to do it in the future. Why not? Fuck it."

Meanwhile, The Courteeners have unveiled the video for their Modern Love single

Watch it here:

The No One Will Ever replace us outfit will play their homecoming show next month at the Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday 27 May, with support from The Charlatans, Blossoms, and Cabbage.

See the band's official tour teaser video here: