WATCH: Courteeners Fan Gets Engaged During Glasto Set

27th June 2017, 17:25

Watch this Courteeners fan get engaged during their Glastonbury set

Fan Nikki Byrd had the surprise of her life during Liam Fray and co's Other Stage set on Sunday.

We know that Courteeners fans are dedicated, but this story has particularly warmed our hearts. Liam Fray and his band performed a storming set on The Other Stage on Sunday evening, with a set that included a big tune from 2010.

The band played The Opener, which is the first song on their second album, Falcon. This was “Our Song” for a couple in the crowd, Nikki Cragg and Darren Robinson.

And, you’ll be pleased to hear, Darren took the opportunity to propose to Nikki… and of course she said YES, as you can see from another angle:

The moment was brought to the attention of the Courteeners frontman, who tweeted his approval:


If you’re still in the mood for some Courteeners, take a look at Liam performing a stunning solo version of the classic Not Nineteen Forever on Gordon Smart’s show last week.

Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever

Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.

