WATCH: Courteeners Fan Gets Engaged During Glasto Set

Liam Fray Gives Not Nineteen Forever A Haunting Makeover
The frontman joined Radio X’s Gordon Smart to perform some classic Courteeners tunes live in the studio. And it was spellbinding. Watch the whole session.
Watch this Courteeners fan get engaged during their Glastonbury set
Fan Nikki Byrd had the surprise of her life during Liam Fray and co's Other Stage set on Sunday.
We know that Courteeners fans are dedicated, but this story has particularly warmed our hearts. Liam Fray and his band performed a storming set on The Other Stage on Sunday evening, with a set that included a big tune from 2010.
The band played The Opener, which is the first song on their second album, Falcon. This was “Our Song” for a couple in the crowd, Nikki Cragg and Darren Robinson.
And, you’ll be pleased to hear, Darren took the opportunity to propose to Nikki… and of course she said YES, as you can see from another angle:
I was stood next to you when it happen, well good and congrats and all the best for your future together pic.twitter.com/TahavdBgtg— andrew leyland (@andrew_leyland) June 26, 2017
The moment was brought to the attention of the Courteeners frontman, who tweeted his approval:
Fucking love this ❤❤❤ https://t.co/6eKaRxYJHp— Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) June 26, 2017
If you’re still in the mood for some Courteeners, take a look at Liam performing a stunning solo version of the classic Not Nineteen Forever on Gordon Smart’s show last week.
Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
The Courteeners frontman tells Radio X’s Gordon Smart that the city’s response to the terror attack last month made him “proud to be a Mancunian”.
