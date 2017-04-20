The Courteeners Just Gave Us A Reason To Go To Portugal...

The Courteeners are among the acts to be added to the bill at Nos Alive, which takes place from 6-8 July 2017.

The Middleton rockers have been announced for the Portugal festival alongside the likes of The Avalanches, The Cult and Benjamin Booker.

The Modern Love outfit - who will play the NOS stage on the 7 July - will join likes of The xx, The Kills, Peaches and Imagine Dragon at the Lisbon festival.

Headline slots at the tree-day-event will come from the The Weeknd, the Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode, who will headline the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night respectively.

While tickets for the final day of the festival have sold out, tickets for the first two days are still available here.

NOS Alive'17 - Últimos bilhetes disponíveis para 6 e 7 de julho // Last tickets available for July 6th and 7th: https://t.co/1N2ip0SJZH pic.twitter.com/EbyTdL5gcq — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) March 22, 2017

Meanhwhile, on this side of the pond, the Not Nineteen Forever outfit are set to play ahuge homecoming gig at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford.

Liam Fray and co. will be joined by support from the likes of The Charlatans, Blossoms and Cabbage.