Courteeners Announce Emirates Old Trafford Warm-Up Shows

Courteeners will play two warm up shows ahead of their Emirates Old Trafford gig on 27 May.

Courteeners play 2 warm up shows before they headline @EmiratesOT

23/5 Halifax Victoria Theatre

24/5 Sheffield O2 Academy pic.twitter.com/D72xtyPrtF — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) May 3, 2017

The Manchester outfit - who have sold out all 50,000 tickets for their huge homecoming show - have announced two intimate shows at Halifax's Victoria Theatre and Sheffield's O2 Academy on 23 and 24 May 2017.

Courteeners' huge Manchester show will include support from The Charlatans, Blossoms and Cabbage.