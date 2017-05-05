Courteeners Announce Emirates Old Trafford Warm-Up Shows

5th May 2017, 11:34

The Modern Love outfit will play two intimate shows ahead of their huge sold-out gig in Manchester this month.

The Courteeners Press Image 2016

Courteeners will play two warm up shows ahead of their Emirates Old Trafford gig on 27 May. 

The Manchester outfit - who have sold out all 50,000 tickets for their huge homecoming show - have announced two intimate shows at Halifax's Victoria Theatre and Sheffield's O2 Academy on 23 and 24 May 2017.

Courteeners' huge Manchester show will include support from The Charlatans, Blossoms and Cabbage.

