Courteeners Announce Emirates Old Trafford Warm-Up Shows

Liam Fray: "I Want To Do Something Else"
The Courteeners frontman has revealed he can't see himself being in a band at 60.
The Modern Love outfit will play two intimate shows ahead of their huge sold-out gig in Manchester this month.
Courteeners will play two warm up shows ahead of their Emirates Old Trafford gig on 27 May.
LIVE SHOWS— Courteeners (@thecourteeners) May 3, 2017
Courteeners play 2 warm up shows before they headline @EmiratesOT
23/5 Halifax Victoria Theatre
24/5 Sheffield O2 Academy pic.twitter.com/D72xtyPrtF
The Manchester outfit - who have sold out all 50,000 tickets for their huge homecoming show - have announced two intimate shows at Halifax's Victoria Theatre and Sheffield's O2 Academy on 23 and 24 May 2017.
Courteeners' huge Manchester show will include support from The Charlatans, Blossoms and Cabbage.
