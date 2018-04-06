Liam Fray: Cavorting Was A Pot Shot At Courteeners’ Rivals

The Courteeners frontman has been telling Radio X’s John Kennedy that the band felt like “outsiders” in Manchester at the time their debut album St Jude was released.

Courteeners release their tenth anniversary edition of St Jude this week and frontman Liam Fray has been talking to Radio X about how much the band have changed over the past decade.

Speaking to Radio X’s John Kennedy, the singer claimed that the song Cavorting was written from the point of view of an “outsider” in the Manchester music scene.

“I guess kind of it was us always feeling like we were on the outside in Manchester and we still feel like that now to be honest. If you don't get invited to the party then you have to have your own don't you?”

“Cavorting is actually us taking a pot shot at the guys that we knew that were in bands in Manchester that were strutting round thinking they were the dogs’. They were perhaps treating people - girls, especially - like they could just do what they wanted cos they were in a band.

“The song was us kind of going Who do you think you are, you know that's not right? A lot of the songs are us probably being a bit more sensitive without people knowing it.”

Named after the patron saint of lost causes, St Jude: Rewired is a re-recorded version of Courteeners’ debut album, which was released in April 2008. The new version sees the songs stripped back, played acoustically with a string section.

Fray says of the debut: “When we recorded St. Jude, we didn't have a clue what we were doing. Like I couldn't sing. We couldn't really play, we were just blagging it - and we still are, let's face it."

“Obviously your approach changes with each album and it was interesting to go back and actually listen to how we'd done it and would we do that again.

“My singing [on the album] just sounds like it's very visceral, and I like that. But I couldn't do that now because you couldn't do that live for like 18 nights on the bounce, cos you'd have no throat.”

Courteeners - Re:Wired track listing

1. Aftershow (Re:Wired)

2. Cavorting (Re:Wired)

3. Bide Your Time (Re:Wired)

4. What Took You So Long? (Re:Wired)

5. Please Don't (Re:Wired)

6. If It Wasn't For Me (Re:Wired)

7. No You Didn't, No You Don't (Re:Wired)

8. How Come (Re:Wired)

9. Kings Of The New Road (Re:Wired)

10. Not Nineteen Forever (Re:Wired)

11. Fallowfield Hillbilly (Re:Wired)

12. Yesterday, Today & Probably Tomorrow (Re:Wired)

St Jude Re:Wired is released on Friday 6 April.