Liam Fray Was In A Car Crash On His Way Into Radio X!

The Courteeners frontman had a bit of a bump as he was heading in to announce a new festival date…

Liam Fray revealed that the Courteeners would be headlining one of two dates at next year’s Neighbourhood Weekender festival… and he risked his own personal safety to bring fans the news.

The frontman was involved in a car crash on the way to the Radio X studios in Leicester Square, where he was due to meet with Gordon Smart to announce the date.

“I’m alright!” Liam assured his fans. “It was pretty weird, it happened coming out of the hotel just then…

“We’re fine, it wasn’t anything super-serious but the front of his thing was off and the other car was knackered…

“It’s mad because you’re on the way here and everything goes through your mind… I thought, I really should text me mum, to say I’m alright!”

Liam was in the studio to announce that Courteeners and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been revealed as headliners of next year’s Neighbourhood Weekender.

Also performing across the weekend will be Jake Bugg, Blossoms, Kodaline, Editors and more.

The brand new two day festival will take place in the heart of the North West at Warrington’s Victoria Park on the Bank Holiday weekend of 26 and 27 May 2018.

You can get all the ticket info - plus the full bill so far - right here.