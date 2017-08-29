Liam Fray Adds Dates To 2017 Acoustic Tour

WATCH: Liam Fray Used To Be A Ball Boy For Man United
The Courteeners frontman spoke to Peter Crouch about his beloved United, and recalled the first ever match he attended.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Courteeners frontman has also upgraded his Newcastle gig to the larger O2 Academy.
Liam Fray has added further dates for his UK solo acoustic tour.
The Courteeners frontman, who revealed he'd be going it alone on intimate and stripped-back dates this year, has now added shows at Hull University Union Asylum and the Keele University Ballroom.
. @What_Liam_Said ACOUSTIC TOUR!— Courteeners (@thecourteeners) August 28, 2017
Hull & Keele dates just added!
Newcastle’s show upgraded to O2 Academy
Tix 9am Fri https://t.co/VAYbfZZqTm pic.twitter.com/84zmRsYokO
The Tip Toes singer has also upgraded his show at Newcastle's Riverside on Saturday 21 October to a gig at the O2 Academy.
Shortly after first announcing his live solo dates, Fray told Radio X he can't wait to "mess around" with the setlist.
Watch his interview below:
Liam Fray on his Acoustic Tour
Watch as the Courteeners frontman tells all to Peter Crouch.
02:55
"It's just an opportunity I guess to play some of the lesser-known tracks and some of the the B-sides," he told Peter Crouch. It's dead relaxed, like.
"And you know what I'm like. It's just a laugh really. It's kind of relaxed and I can mess around with the setlist every night."
Get a taste of what to expect from his shows with Fray's acoustic performance of Not Nineteen Forever:
Liam Fray - Not Nineteen Forever
Live on Gordon Smart's Radio X Evening Show 20 June 2017.
03:19
The Courteeners frontman spoke to Peter Crouch about his beloved United, and recalled the first ever match he attended.
Watch as the Courteeners frontman tells Peter Crouch why he can't wait to "mess around" on his "relaxed" solo tour.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Bloc Party Banquet
Red Hot Chili Peppers By The Way
The Rolling Stones Brown Sugar
The rocker told Radio X that his new For What It's Worth promo will be a bit like Nothing Compares 2 U.
The Charlemagne outfit told Radio X about the importance of playing the upcoming We Are Manchester benefit show.
Comments
Powered by Facebook