Liam Fray Adds Dates To 2017 Acoustic Tour

Liam Fray has added further dates for his UK solo acoustic tour.

The Courteeners frontman, who revealed he'd be going it alone on intimate and stripped-back dates this year, has now added shows at Hull University Union Asylum and the Keele University Ballroom.

The Tip Toes singer has also upgraded his show at Newcastle's Riverside on Saturday 21 October to a gig at the O2 Academy.

Shortly after first announcing his live solo dates, Fray told Radio X he can't wait to "mess around" with the setlist.

"It's just an opportunity I guess to play some of the lesser-known tracks and some of the the B-sides," he told Peter Crouch. It's dead relaxed, like.

"And you know what I'm like. It's just a laugh really. It's kind of relaxed and I can mess around with the setlist every night."

