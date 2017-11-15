Courteeners Promise "Something Special" For LP Anniversary

Liam Fray has told Radio X that the band will be marking the tenth birthday of their debut album St Jude next year...

Liam Fray has being telling Radio X that he’s planning “something special” for the tenth anniversary of the debut Courteeners album next year.

April 2008 and spawned the classic Not Nineteen Forever, along with the hits Cavorting, What Took You So Long and No You Didn’t No You Don’t.

“People are asking me about it. We’re gonna do something for it, definitely. Something that’s really special, I think, that’s taking a lot of time.

“But nothing like going on a massive tour, and going everywhere with it.

“A little bit of me thinks that’s what you do when you run out of ideas. Do you know what I mean?”

Watch Liam Fray perform a haunting version of Not Nineteen Forever the last time he came into Radio X:

Liam was in the Radio X studio to announce that Courteeners are headlining the first night of Neighbourhood Weekender, a new two day festival in Warrington’s Victoria Park next year.

Neighbourhood Weekender takes place on the Bank Holiday weekend of 26 and 27 May 2018.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 17 November via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

An exclusive pre-sale for Warrington residents (that’s people with a WA postcode) go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday 16 November via this link.