Courteeners Spread Unity At We Love Manchester

Liam Fray: Manchester Attack Proved Music Can Be Defiant
As the Courteeners prepare to play We Are Manchester, we look back on their frontman's interview with Radio X's Gordon Smart.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Liam Fray and co. paid tribute to their city, telling crowds to "love thy neighbour" at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena on Saturday.
"Manchester: The centre of the universe," cried Liam Fray during the band's opening track, Notion.
Not usually one to mince his words, after ripping the crowd into a frenzy with Cavorting and The Opener, the frontman said: "I think that everything that needs to be said has probably already been said... but look at this fucking room."
Playing an eight-track setlist, the Manchester band delighted their loyal hometown, only splitting opinion when asking the audience who supported Man City, Liverpool or Stoke.
Just before launching into their Not Nineteen Forever anthem, Liam Fray addressed the crowd once again, spreading love and unity among the crowd.
"Manchester. What an honour and a privilege to be here with you guys tonight," he gushed.
Just look at the room. Look at the person next to you, look at the person behind you, because you’re all here for the same thing. And that’s to have a good time.”
"If there's one thing Manchester is best at it's acceptance. Love thy neighbour.”
As the Courteeners prepare to play We Are Manchester, we look back on their frontman's interview with Radio X's Gordon Smart.
The Courteeners frontman spoke to Peter Crouch about his beloved United, and recalled the first ever match he attended.
The Oasis legend led a mass singalong of his anthem after giving a heartfelt tribute at the re-opening of the Manchester Arena on Saturday.
Since collaborating with Foos last month, Rick has now paid tribute to the band in Manchester.
Comments
Powered by Facebook