The Charlatans Hide Two Courteeners Tickets In New Album

If you didn't manage to get your hands on a ticket to Courteeners' sold-out show at Emirates Old Trafford, then you may have one more chance.

The Charlatans are giving away a pair of tickets to the Manchester gig on Saturday 27 May, where they'll provide support alongside Blossoms and Cabbage.

The only catch is that the tickets are hidden inside one copy of their signed vinyl in Manchester's Piccadilly Records.

Taking to Twitter frontman Tim Burgess wrote: "We'll be signing copies of Different Days at @PiccadillyRecs May26th. Inside the sleeve of 1 of the vinyl copies, will be 2 tickets to this".

Different Days, which is set for release the day before the gig, features contributions from the likes of Johnny Marr, New Order drummer Stephen Morris and The Modfather Paul Weller.

Talking about their 13th studio album, the One To Another singer revealed: "It started with just us, and once we had a few songs written and our initial ideas recorded, we called up a few friends."

He added: "To us it represents an upbeat view of a world that might well be falling apart, in a time you have to work out who your friends are and gather them around you."