WATCH: Suede unveil No Tomorrow video

19th January 2016, 09:00

The band's Night Thoughts album is set for release on 22 January.

Suede No Tomorrow still

Suede have unveiled the video to their Not Tomorrow single.

Brett Anderson and co. dropped the promo this weekend (Saturday 16 January) , following the release of their Outsiders and Like Kids singles.

Not Tomorrow is available for instant download when their upcoming album Night Thoughts pre-ordered on iTunes.

The band's seventh LP - which will be accompanied by a feature film directed by acclaimed photographer Roger Sargent - is set for release on 22 January 2016.

To celebrate the album's release, Suede are making a number of appearances across the UK, including at London and Manchester's HMV stores. 

See the full details on their official Facebook page .

