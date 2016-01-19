WATCH: Suede unveil No Tomorrow video

Suede have unveiled the video to their Not Tomorrow single.

Brett Anderson and co. dropped the promo this weekend (Saturday 16 January) , following the release of their Outsiders and Like Kids singles.

Not Tomorrow is available for instant download when their upcoming album Night Thoughts pre-ordered on iTunes.

The band's seventh LP - which will be accompanied by a feature film directed by acclaimed photographer Roger Sargent - is set for release on 22 January 2016.

To celebrate the album's release, Suede are making a number of appearances across the UK, including at London and Manchester's HMV stores.

Want to know where Suede will be heading this week? Find out here. https://t.co/xqAlMTcrVx #NightThoughts pic.twitter.com/XdSLPDjsFg — Suede (@suedeHQ) January 16, 2016

See the full details on their official Facebook page .