WATCH: Suede unveil No Tomorrow video

WATCH: Green Day Address Charlottesville In Troubled Times Video
The trio have unveiled powerful new visuals, which features the violent clashes in Charlottesville and President Trump's speech.
The band's Night Thoughts album is set for release on 22 January.
Suede have unveiled the video to their Not Tomorrow single.
Brett Anderson and co. dropped the promo this weekend (Saturday 16 January) , following the release of their Outsiders and Like Kids singles.
Not Tomorrow is available for instant download when their upcoming album Night Thoughts pre-ordered on iTunes.
The band's seventh LP - which will be accompanied by a feature film directed by acclaimed photographer Roger Sargent - is set for release on 22 January 2016.
To celebrate the album's release, Suede are making a number of appearances across the UK, including at London and Manchester's HMV stores.
Want to know where Suede will be heading this week? Find out here. https://t.co/xqAlMTcrVx #NightThoughts pic.twitter.com/XdSLPDjsFg
— Suede (@suedeHQ) January 16, 2016
See the full details on their official Facebook page .
