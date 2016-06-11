WATCH: Suede Play An Intimate Session For Our Radio X Presents With StubHub Series

Suede played an exclusive session at Radio X HQ last month as part of our Radio X Presents with StubHub series , treating lucky competition winners to an intimate audience with the band.

Hosted by Radio X's John Kennedy, the session saw Brett Anderson answer questions from fans before playing stripped-back performances of For The Strangers and Sometime's I'll Feel I'll Float Away from their 2013 Blood Sports album.

The Britpop band also treated the audience to stunning renditions of Tightrope and The Fur And The Feathers from their current Night Thoughts LP.

Watch their acoustic performances below:

For The Strangers

Play Suede - For The Strangers (Live For Radio X and Stub Hub) Suede performs live for Radio X and Stub Hub. 04:03

Tightrope

Play Suede - Tightrope (Live For Radio X and Stub Hub) Suede performs live for Radio X and Stub Hub. 03:36

The Fur And The Feathers

Play Suede - Fur and the Feathers (Live For Radio X and Stub Hub) Suede performs for Radio X and Stub Hub 03:12

Sometimes I Feel I'll Float Away

Play Suede - Sometimes I Feel I Float Away (Live For Radio X and Stub Hub) Suede perform live for Radio X and Stub Hub. 04:25

Find out more about StubHub here.



