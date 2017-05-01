WATCH: Proof That Reni Of The Stone Roses Is One Of The Greatest Drummers

There’s no doubt that The Stone Roses know how to get a groove on.

If you’ve ever danced to all ten minutes of Fool’s Gold, or done your thing to I Am The Resurrection at an indie club night, you’ve been entranced by the rhythms of Alan “Reni” Wren.

And, if you’re not convinced that he’s one of the greatest sticksmen that ever lived, take a look at this clip.

Pure genius.