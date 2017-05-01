WATCH: Proof That Reni Of The Stone Roses Is One Of The Greatest Drummers

Picture Gallery The Best Albums Of 1989
Let's celebrate the best albums and singles of 1989… the year of The Stone Roses, Disintegration and Doolittle.
Proof That Reni Of The Stone Roses Is One Of The Greatest Drummers Ever!
The Stone Roses drummer is a genius.
If you’re not convinced, this will do the trick.
There’s no doubt that The Stone Roses know how to get a groove on.
If you’ve ever danced to all ten minutes of Fool’s Gold, or done your thing to I Am The Resurrection at an indie club night, you’ve been entranced by the rhythms of Alan “Reni” Wren.
And, if you’re not convinced that he’s one of the greatest sticksmen that ever lived, take a look at this clip.
Pure genius.
The Line Of Duty star is a big fan of the Manchester band.
Celebrate drummer Reni's birthday with some of his awesome skills.
