WATCH: Proof That Reni Of The Stone Roses Is One Of The Greatest Drummers

1st May 2017, 15:42

Play

Proof That Reni Of The Stone Roses Is One Of The Greatest Drummers Ever!

The Stone Roses drummer is a genius.

00:30

If you’re not convinced, this will do the trick.

There’s no doubt that The Stone Roses know how to get a groove on.

If you’ve ever danced to all ten minutes of Fool’s Gold, or done your thing to I Am The Resurrection at an indie club night, you’ve been entranced by the rhythms of Alan “Reni” Wren.

And, if you’re not convinced that he’s one of the greatest sticksmen that ever lived, take a look at this clip.

Pure genius.

Comments

Latest The Stone Roses Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

Download the Radio X app

The Stone Roses

Now Playing

News